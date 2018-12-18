Police investigating after woman found dead in South Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Police are investigating a suspicious death in South Jordan Tuesday.

Sgt. Sam Winkler with South Jordan Police said a 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Winkler said a city worker doing some work in the area, which is largely under construction, located a woman inside a vehicle and unresponsive around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency units responded and determined the woman was deceased.

The scene is in the area of 6000 West and 11075 South.

The identity of the deceased and details regarding the cause and manner of her death have not been released.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.