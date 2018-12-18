× Police: Four arrested in Heber City following string of auto thefts and burglaries

HEBER CITY, Utah — Four individuals connected to auto thefts in the Heber City area were arrested following a police pursuit Monday morning, officials with the Heber City Police Department said.

According to a press release made by Heber City police, patrol officers had increased their presence in certain areas of Heber City after there was an uptick of auto thefts and auto burglaries.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:30 a.m., police said an officer with the Heber City Police Department attempted to pull over a small passenger car for not stopping at a stop sign.

The car did not stop, and a pursuit ensued, police said. The vehicle crashed, and two individuals were taken into custody. Two others were at-large following the pursuit, according to the press release.

After further investigation, the two individuals at-large were apprehended, police said.

The four individuals were identified by police as Lashelle Cordova, Brody Winkler, Cole Watanuki and Michael Joseph Lopez, police said.

All four were linked to auto burglaries that occurred Monday night and other burglaries that took place over the last two weeks, the press release stated.

Each suspect was booked into the Wasatch County Jail for theft by receiving stolen property, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of another’s identity documents, unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy, officials said.