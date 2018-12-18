Police: Couple arrested on I-80 after more than 100 pounds of marijuana found

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Two Connecticut residents were arrested Sunday on I-80 in Wyoming after sheriff’s officials said a large amount of marijuana was found in the car they were traveling in.

According to a Facebook post made by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Joseph Lapoint, 60, and 46-year-old Maria Felicita Jurado were taken into custody after being stopped by a K9 unit east of Rock Springs.

After the Lapoint and Jurado were stopped, the deputy searched the vehicle and located 107.9 pounds of marijuana, the post stated.

The post said that Lapoint was charged with felony-grade possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jurado was charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, sheriff’s officials said.