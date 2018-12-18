Pedestrian hit by train, affecting FrontRunner service from Salt Lake Central to Murray

SALT LAKE CITY — A person was hit by a FrontRunner train Tuesday night, causing a TRAX bridge to be activated on both northbound and southbound FrontRunner trains from Salt Lake Central to Murray.

Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman who was laying down for an unknown reason next to the FrontRunner track on 900 S. and 600 W., was hit, Arky said.

Arky stated that the woman was transferred to an area hospital in serious condition.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.