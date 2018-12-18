× Cottonwood Heights police seek two credit card fraud suspects

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police in Cottonwood Heights asked for the public’s help Monday identifying two fraud suspects that used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot and Valley Fair Mall.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, saying that the suspects used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot on Dec. 15.

The same stolen card was used in West Valley City at Valley Fair Mall, police said.

Police described the male suspect as a Hispanic or Polynesian with short hair, wearing a red Chicago Bulls hoodie.

The female suspect was described as “heavy set,” with long black hair, wearing a brown hoodie.

Police stated that the two left the Home Depot in a gold colored Chevy Trailblazer.

Anyone with information on the suspected fraud was asked to contact Det. Tony Wolfgramm with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7024.