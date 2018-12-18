Calling all outdoor enthusiasts: this is the expo for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 9th Annual Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo is coming to the Dixie Convention Center in St. George January 4-5, 2019.

Sylvia Anderson joined us with all the things you'll be able to do at the expo.

You will experience amazing archery with master archer Frank Addington, the aspirin buster! He busts two baby aspirin mid-air in one shot!

Try the Ninja Warrior Course from "The Grip".

Get your CWCP at the show from Clark Aposian. Call 801-571-9012 for details.

There will be more than 25 FREE hands-on activities and workshops with paid admission including: archery, a kid's fishing pond, climbing wall, backyard bass casting game, fly tying classes, gun safety workshops, and dutch oven cooking classes.

One of the dutch oven chefs, Bakin' Bill Johnson, shared a recipe with The PLACE.

Bakin` Bill`s Ham & Cabbage Soup

4 Tbsp. butter 4 c. cabbage, shredded

1 onion, chopped ¼ lb. cooked ham, chopped

3 potatoes, peeled & cubed pepper to taste

2 carrots, peeled & sliced 2 c. water

2 stocks celery, sliced ¼ c. cooked bacon, diced

14 oz. can chicken broth

In a large cast-iron Dutch oven over medium heat, melt butter and sauté onion until clear.

Add potatoes, carrots and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add water, broth, cabbage, ham and pepper. Cook over medium-low heat for approximately one hour. Sprinkle with cooked bacon, diced.

Serve with seasoned French bread.

For more information please visit: TheUltimateOutdoorExpo.com. Save $2 by purchasing tickets online: www.shop.TheBestHomeShow.com.