Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shae Burton, author of 'Christmas Legacy' joined us to talk about her new book.

It's about a man named David who must come to terms not only with his own past, but with his present and future as well when he hears of his estranged father's death. Burton says we all can find similar messages about facing the person you have become and challenging the person you want to be.

'Christmas Legacy' is available now in Barnes & Noble Bookstores, on Amazon, iTunes and on shaeburtonbooks.com.