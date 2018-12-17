Yellow air in the forecast for much of northern Utah through Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH -- Air quality will be "moderate" in many parts of northern Utah through Tuesday before a smaller storm is expected to arrive and help clear the air.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality forecasts yellow air through Tuesday for Box Elder, Cache, Davis, Duchesne, Salt Lake, Tooele, Uintah, Utah and Weber counties.

Yellow is considered "moderate" air quality, and there are voluntary or mandatory restrictions on burning solid fuels in several counties, click here for details by area.

A weak storm coming from southern California should break apart and split, going north and south of the Beehive State. While most of the impact will miss Utah Monday, it will be cloudy in much of the state later in the day and precipitation is likely.

The majority of that precipitation will be rain, but some rain-snow mix is possible and areas at high elevations (above 8,000 feet) may get accumulations of about an inch.

Another storm arriving Tuesday night may help with air quality but is not expected to fully clear out the bad air, so some haze is likely through the remainder of the week.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.