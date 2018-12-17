What You Need to Know to Participate in the 19th Annual Fox13 Reach Out Utah Blood Drive

Heidi Ruster from the Murray office of the Red Cross - Utah and Nevada region, stopped by to tell us what we need to know about the 19th Annual Fox13 Reach Out Utah Blood Drive happening Tues., Dec. 18, 2018:

  1. The Reach Out Utah blood drive is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, located at 6616 S. 900 E.
  2. In thanks, those who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross from Nov. 25 - Dec. 19, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
  3. Donors are urged to give now to ensure that patients don`t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don`t stop for the holidays.
  4. Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
  5. Donors of all blood types are asked to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
  6. A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.
  7. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
  8. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for those in need of transfusions.