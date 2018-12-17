What You Need to Know to Participate in the 19th Annual Fox13 Reach Out Utah Blood Drive

Heidi Ruster from the Murray office of the Red Cross - Utah and Nevada region, stopped by to tell us what we need to know about the 19th Annual Fox13 Reach Out Utah Blood Drive happening Tues., Dec. 18, 2018:
- The Reach Out Utah blood drive is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Red Cross Salt Lake City Blood Donation Center, located at 6616 S. 900 E.
- In thanks, those who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross from Nov. 25 - Dec. 19, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
- Donors are urged to give now to ensure that patients don`t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don`t stop for the holidays.
- Blood and platelets are needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
- Donors of all blood types are asked to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8-10 minutes.
- Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
- Volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets for those in need of transfusions.