Utah AG Reyes reacts to name being dropped as possible Interior Secretary pick

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is reacting to his name being dropped as a possible replacement for resigning Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

In a statement emailed to FOX 13 on Monday morning, Reyes called in an “honor” to be thought of as a potential replacement.

“Secretary Zinke has done remarkable work partnering with local officials in land management decisions. These public land decisions are core to the quality of life and economic health of people in Utah and across the western United States. For Western America, there will be few decisions as consequential as choosing the next Secretary of the Interior,” Reyes said in the statement. “With so many stellar public servants on the shortlist, it’s an honor to even be thought of as a possible replacement. The President should know he has our support and prayers as he makes this very important decision.”

President Trump announced over the weekend that Secretary Zinke would be leaving the administration at the end of the year. Zinke is well known in Utah for his advocacy of shrinking the boundaries for Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Zinke has also faced a number of investigations over some of his moves as Interior Secretary.

Reyes is among a number of names being floated as a potential replacement to Secretary Zinke. Others reported by Bloomberg include Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.