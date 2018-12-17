× Teen arrested in SLC for breaking into business for third time to steal a bike, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City Sunday after police say he broke into a business for the third time, with the intent of stealing a bike.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a watch log report that officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress near 1000 S. State St at 3:43 a.m.

The owner of the business called the police and said he was holding the burglar, who was identified as 19-year-old Willard Kirchmann at the business, police said.

Kirchmann admitted to investigators that he broke the business’s window and entered the business with bolt cutters, with the intent to steal a bike.

Police said Kirchmann admitted to breaking into the business on two separate occasions, and stealing bikes.

He was booked into jail for three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and possession of burglary tools, police said.