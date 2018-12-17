× Suspect arrested for rape in Provo, tells police his other personality had consensual sex with victim

PROVO, Utah — A man suspected of raping a woman in Provo on Dec. 10 claims his other personality had consensual sex with the victim and he did not remember the incident, sheriff’s officials said.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Utah County Sheriff, Dillon Price, 24, sexually assaulted a victim, holding her down on the couch by her throat and telling her if she fought him, “he would grab his knives.”

The victim stated that the day after the sexual assault, she went to the emergency room to report the incident.

Officers in Provo were able to locate Price, who was walking down the street with a backpack and suitcase with him.

The probable cause statement said that Price initially stated he did not remember the incident and that he “slept all day and nothing happened.”

Police continued to interview Price, and he eventually stated that he had multiple personalities and that one of those personalities, “Edmund,” told him that he had consensual sexual relations with the victim.

When she was at the emergency room, the victim provided investigators a letter that Price wrote the day after the attack, saying “he was sorry for not being able to stop Edmund from what he did,” the statement said.

Price was booked into the Utah County Jail for one count of rape, a first-degree felony.