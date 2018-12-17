‘Should I move?’ Number one question Utahns ask Google, analysis says

UTAH — According to a recent study made by All Home Connections, Utahns asked Google “Should I move?” more than any other “should I” question.

Trends on Google were analyzed to compile a list of each state, and what its top “should I” question is.

Utahns question fell under the “Life Decisions” category. Colorado, Hawaii and South Carolina also asked the same question as Utah, while Californians tended to ask the question, “Should I move out?”

Below is a map of each state, and its top “should I” question:

The analysis showed that “Should I vote?” was the top question, and was number one for Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.

Click here to see a list of all the results and an analysis of what they could mean.