Ring in the new year with these three looks

Jen Clyde, a fashion blogger, joined us with three looks to give a fresh, fun vibe to ring in the new year.

Party Look. You can't go wrong with sequins. Sequins are best paired by keeping the jewels light and patterns light. You can add tights for warmth for those colder nights. Faux fur is also a great choice! Home Chic. If you're staying in, but still want to have that fresh NYE look, grab the denim and a sweater! This way you can feel comfy chic for all those pics you know you will be posting online, but still comfortable just in case you need to curl up by the fire. Mix of Both. This is the perfect look for those who don't want to dress up in a little dress. A one-piece pant look is a great option. It is chic, but you can still stay warm and comfortable.

To find all these looks and more head over to jensstyle.com, and go to thegivbox.com for all of the accessories.