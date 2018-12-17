Rich’s Picks: holiday movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Film Critics Association (of which Rich is a member) recently met and hammered out their top films of the year in some 13 categories. Here's the best in film for 2018!

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Won`t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FEATURE

Roma

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Annihilation

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eighth Grade.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roma

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, FEMALE

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, MALE

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, FEMALE

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, MALE

Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give and Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 (tie)

AND, THE BEST PICTURE OF 2018 - AS FAR AS THE UTAH FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION IS CONCERNED, IS...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Runner-up: Roma

Other nominees included "The Favourite", "Green Book" and "A Star is Born"