Rich’s Picks: holiday movies

Rich Bonaduce joined us for this week's Rich's Picks... and this week it's all about movies!
The Utah Film Critics Association (of which Rich is a member) recently met and hammered out their top films of the year in some 13 categories. Here's the best in film for 2018!
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Won`t You Be My Neighbor?
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FEATURE
Roma
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Annihilation
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse.
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eighth Grade.
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roma
BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, FEMALE
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, MALE
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, FEMALE
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, MALE
Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give and Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 (tie)
AND, THE BEST PICTURE OF 2018 - AS FAR AS THE UTAH FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION IS CONCERNED, IS...
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Runner-up: Roma
Other nominees included "The Favourite", "Green Book" and "A Star is Born"