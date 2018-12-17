Rich’s Picks: holiday movies

Rich Bonaduce joined us for this week's Rich's Picks sponsored by Live Nation Salt Lake City... and this week it's all about movies!

The Utah Film Critics Association (of which Rich is a member) recently met and hammered out their top films of the year in some 13 categories.  Here's the best in film for 2018!

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Won`t You Be My Neighbor?

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FEATURE
Roma

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Annihilation

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse.

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eighth Grade.

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roma

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, FEMALE
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A LEAD ROLE, MALE
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, FEMALE
Olivia Colman, The Favourite

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUPPORTING ROLE, MALE
Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give and Hugh Grant, Paddington 2 (tie)

AND, THE BEST PICTURE OF 2018 - AS FAR AS THE UTAH FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION IS CONCERNED, IS...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Runner-up: Roma

Other nominees included "The Favourite", "Green Book" and "A Star is Born"