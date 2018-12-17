× Police: Man arrested at Taylorsville Walmart for taking pictures of strangers using bathroom

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was arrested in Taylorsville Thursday after police say he was taking pictures of strangers using a bathroom at a Walmart.

Ramon Juares Suares, 26, was charged with one count of voyeurism by electronic equipment, a class-A misdemeanor.

Court documents state that police were dispatched to the Walmart on a “miscellaneous sex offense.”

A complainant stated that they had caught Suares taking pictures of other men using the restroom from under one of the stalls in the bathroom, the documents said.

Suares admitted to police that he was taking pictures of men in the bathroom, according to the documents. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the above charge.