18-month old reported missing in Sandy, police say child located

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police have located an 18-month-old who went missing from a car near 9000 S. State St.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen with the Sandy Police Department said the child was in a car when their mother went into a residence briefly.

When the mother came back out, the child was missing from the car, police said.

Officials later said the grandmother took the child to her home and did not let the mother know, but the child was safe and accounted for.