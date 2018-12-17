× Police arrest 2 suspects, 2 still outstanding in Richfield ‘smash and grab’

RICHFIELD, Utah — Two suspects were arrested and two are outstanding following a “smash and grab” burglary in Richfield Saturday, and police say they may be responsible for similar crimes throughout Utah.

Police posted a video to Facebook Monday of the suspects, smashing glass at the front of Jorgensen’s Honda, then entering the store and taking multiple generators worth over $23,000.

Police said the entire “smash and grab” took less than three minutes and involved at least four suspects.

The suspects were in two different vehicles, police said, but only a minivan can be seen in the surveillance footage that was released.

Following the theft, police said an attempt to locate was broadcast to surrounding areas.

“An attentive store clerk at the High County Chevron in Beaver Utah heard the attempt to locate on the scanner,” police wrote. “The Clerk noticed subjects that were suspicious and possibly matched the description of the suspects.”

The clerk notified officials with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, police said. Two suspects were taken into custody and all 18 generators were recovered from the vehicle, police stated.

Two additional suspects who were in a different vehicle were still outstanding.

“Through further investigation, we believe that these suspects are involved in at least 4 other similar burglaries throughout the state of Utah,” police wrote.

Two of the suspects who were arrested were identified as Carlos Fuentes, 26, from Los Angeles and a 16-year-old juvenile from Hawthorne, California.

Officials with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects may have targeted Utah for the purpose of stealing items from stores.

Anyone with any information on the burglary can contact the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 438-2862.