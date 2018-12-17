× Officials seeking information after Utah poachers illegally kill two elk

VERNAL, Utah — Conservation officers are seeking information on two elk that were shot and killed south of Vernal, Utah in early December.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, officers responded to a report of an elk that had been killed and dumped near Seep Ridge Road in the Book Cliffs, which is south of Vernal.

“The investigation confirmed that two elk had been killed, and only one animal was removed from the kill site,” DWR wrote.

Investigators said they believed that the elk were killed between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

Conservation officers asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons who were responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can contact the Utah Turn in a Poacher (UTiP) Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

A photo of the elk can be seen below: (Warning, viewer discretion is advised)