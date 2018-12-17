New video purports to show a Utah teenager vaping an essential oil.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A new video is making the rounds on the internet, purportedly showing a Utah teenager vaping an essential oil.

“Vaping is a very different thing than just having a diffuser in a room,” said Dr. Michael Moss, the Medical Director for the Utah Poison Control Center.

Dr. Moss says at this point, there is not enough research to know if vaping essential oils is helpful or harmful.

“Who knows what we are going to see because it’s untested and unproven,” said Dr. Moss.

Utah is home to two of the world’s biggest essential oil companies, doTERRA and Young Living.

In 2015, doTERRA claims to have topped a billion dollars in annual sales. In response to Fox 13’s questions about vaping its products DoTERRA sent the following statement:

“doTERRA is a health and wellness company focused on the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils and does not promote or provide products for the purpose of vaping. At this time, we have not researched how using an essential oil could affect e-cigarettes or those who choose to use them to vape. doTERRA always recommends using essential oils as directed on each label."

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen when you have a big dose of that and inhale it into your lungs,” said Dr. Moss.

If you have concerns after vaping an essential oil or any other product, you can call the Utah Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222. It is free and the phone lines are staffed 24 hours a day.