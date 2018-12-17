× ‘Merry Chirstmas to all, and to all a clear night:’ Utah DEQ releases festive video reminding Utah residents to help environment

(KSTU) — “Twas the night before Christmas and all through the state, fires were burning, the air wasn’t great,” Alan Matheson, Executive Director with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said in a video posted Monday.

The Utah DEQ posted the video, a parody of the popular Christmas book, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” warning Utahns of environmental issues that affect the state and its residents.

“Auto emissions were reaching a peak,” Matheson read. “Haven’t seen blue skies in nearly a week.”

Matheson went on to read that the narrator of the story was desperate for a solution to Utah’s environmental problems. That answer, Matheson read, came in the form of “public servants” from the Utah DEQ.

“Come all divisions, hurry! Make haste,” he read. “The division of air, water and waste.”

Thanks to the Utah DEQ, the narrator of the story was able to change wasteful habits, and improve the environment.

Watch the video below for a festive reminder from the Utah DEQ:

DEQ's Night Before Christmas:

An environmental twist on the classic poem pic.twitter.com/iKkMkAYyNx — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) December 17, 2018