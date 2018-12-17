× Infant dies one pound lighter than when he was born, couple accused of starving him to death

CRYSTAL CITY, MO (KTVI) – Parents in Crystal City are accused of starving their baby son to death.

The little boy died 10 months ago. Neighbors assumed his passing was from a tragic accident or perhaps SIDS.

His parents, Phillip Compton, 31, and Jessica Cook, 33 are now charged with abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death.

They were in the Jefferson County jail Monday, being held without bond.

Court documents gave this account: on February 10th, paramedics responded to a “difficulty breathing” call at Compton’s home on 9th street; the baby appeared extremely malnourished and emaciated; paramedics performed CPR but the little boy died; the baby weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces when he was born last Christmas Eve; he weighed just 5 pounds when he died; the parents took the baby to a doctor 15 days after his birth but failed to do so after that, in spite of Compton’s mother expressing concerns about the baby’s weight and telling Compton to get him to a doctor; an autopsy determined the cause of death to be malnutrition and probable dehydration.

Charges were filed Friday.

Prosecutors will not comment on why it took so long.

Compton and Cook face 10-30 years in prison if convicted.