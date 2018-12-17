Hogle Zoo Mac and Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimberly Stratton Larson, Executive Chef at Utah's Hogle Zoo, joined us with a recipe for Mac and Cheese.

4 to 6 servings:

16 oz. cavatappi noodle or noodle of your choice (prepared according to noodle package)

16 oz. Velveeta cheese (one package)

3/4 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup half and half

1/2 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. parmesan

Add all ingredients in a double boiler and melt. Add more parmesan or half and half for desired consistency.

Once sauce is completed add cooked noodles, stir and serve.

Don't forget about ZooLights at the Zoo... visit FOX 13's Contest page for information on the ZooLights Holiday Photo Contest.

Also, it's FOX 13 Family night on Tuesdays through December... print out a $2 off coupon on the contest page as well.