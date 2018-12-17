Community rallies around Cache County man, continues tradition of donating a car to family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CACHE COUNTY, Utah -- One man in Cache County has a tradition of fixing up cars and giving them to families in need for Christmas.

This year, Jason Hansen was in a motorcycle accident that should’ve left him dead. With a shattered hip and broken leg, Hansen has a long road of recovery and hospital bills.

“The Doctor said he’s never seen a hip shattered like that in a living person,” said Hansen.

The accident has kept Hansen out of work and unable to continue his volunteer service with Cache County Search and Rescue as well as the fire department.

“I’ve been in a wheelchair. I’ve been in crutches, and two weeks ago I could finally put all my weight on so I could walk fully,” said Hansen.

Recovering one step at a time, Hansen said he’s trying to juggle the medical costs and provide for his family, and didn’t think he could continue his Christmas Car tradition this year.

But then a friend donated a car.

“He told me to sell it and keep the money because of my injuries,” said Hansen.

Though Hansen felt grateful to his friend for his help, he said he had a different idea — he decided to give it away, but he couldn’t do it by himself.

“The whole community just kind of came together and I didn’t have any out of pocket to fix the car at all,” said Hansen.

Giving the car to a family that had no car, Hansen said he couldn’t miss an opportunity to make someone’s Christmas.

“It makes you feel like a good person,” said Hansen.