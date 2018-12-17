× Catholic Diocese of SLC releases list of all priests who faced credible child sex abuse allegations since 1950

SALT LAKE CITY — The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City has released a list of all priests who have faced credible allegations of sexual abuse involving minors since 1950.

The diocese posted the complete list on their website Monday.

Bishop Oscar A. Solis first approved the release of the list in August, but the diocese conferred with legal counsel prior to making the list public.

“The list of credible allegations is one step toward providing the transparency that will help repair at least some of the wounds left by the wrongful actions of priests who abused their sacred trust,” Bishop Solis stated. “We continue to pray for the victims and their families and ask their forgiveness for our failure to protect them.”

The list reflects all “credible allegations” made since 1950, which the diocese defined as allegations in which the accuser and accused were in the same area around the same time of the reported abuse.

The dioceses states that credible allegations do not necessarily mean there was a final determination of guilt.

In addition to allegations from years past, the dioceses states a more recent investigation means Fr. David Gaeta will retire from active ministry with no faculties for further public ministry. That retirement will be effective January 1.

“The Diocese received allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors that have been investigated by law enforcement,” the press release states in regard to Gaeta. “No criminal action has been filed.”

Removal of faculties means a person can no longer engage in ministry, dress as a priest, perform religious services, or present himself as a priest in good standing.

“Anyone who has been a victim of abuse or exploitation by clergy, religious or lay Church personnel and has not yet reported it is encouraged to do so,” the release states. “The Victim Assistance Coordinator is available to assist in making a report. The contact number for the Victim Assistance Coordinator is (801) 328-8641, ext. 344.”

The full list as released by the diocese is below:

Final Clergy Allegations as released by Catholic Diocese of SLC by kstumarkgreen on Scribd