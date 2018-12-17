After decades, a Utah-based rock band is reuniting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a nearly 50-year hiatus, legendary Utah-based rock band The Grimm is reuniting to release a single of their hit songs, 'The Darkness and Night' on the "A" side and '1400 Miles' on the "B" side. The single is being released on a collectible, limited edition release on 7', 45 rpm vinyl to the media. In a union of classic and modern, the vinyl single also includes the QR code allowing listeners to listen to the songs without a turntable by simply scanning the QR code with their smart phone camera function. The QR code launches Karma, a web-based app that streams the music directly to listeners' smartphones.

The 'Lost Tracks' album will be released on 180-gram vinyl, compact disc (CD) and streaming services and features original music composed between 1965-1969. The album includes 12 unreleased original compositions.

The Grimm formed in 1961 in Salt Lake City. Greg Ericksen was the frontman and joined The PLACE on Monday. When it comes to re-releasing their songs he says, "This is all possible thanks to original studio recordings of our songs being literally discovered in an attic. We are absolutely blown away at the following The Grimm still has after all these years."