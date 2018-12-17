× 12-year-old Pleasant Grove boy hit, killed by large truck while crossing street Monday night, police say

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Police in Pleasant Grove are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident after a 12-year-old boy was hit and killed by a truck while crossing the street Monday evening.

According to a Facebook post made by the Pleasant Grove Police Department, the boy lost his life after being hit while crossing the street on State St. and Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Police said the accident occurred at around 6:07 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of the boy, who appeared to have been hit by a large construction-type truck that was making a right-hand turn.

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” the Facebook post stated.

Police said the driver of the truck was cooperating with investigators, and it did not appear that alcohol or drugs were involved,

“We want to thank everyone for their patience as we investigate this tragedy,” police wrote. “Please drive safely out there.”