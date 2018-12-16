× Teacher professes love for 13-year-old boy, arrested after allegedly ‘luring’ him into class and sending him ‘obsessive’ messages

DORAL, Fla. (FOX8) – A Florida science teacher is facing charges after authorities said she professed her love to a 13-year-old student, repeatedly messaging him through social media.

WFTS reported that Andrea Jimenez, 47, was a teacher at the Doral International Math and Science Academy when she began “courting” one of her students.

Jimenez is accused of regularly contacting the sixth-grader, who was 12 at the time, and “luring” him into her classroom after school. She allegedly tried to kiss him on the last day of school in May.

Officials said Jimenez downloaded multiple social media applications this summer in an attempt to continue communicating with the victim.

She became “aggressively romantic in an obsessive tone” when communicating with the boy, according to an affidavit.

“I will go to hell for u. Die for u stop eating to feed u. My love for u is so real and huge !!!” one message read.

Jimenez was arrested after turning herself in on Friday and faces charges of lewd and lascivious assault on a child.

The affidavit shows that Jimenez made statements to certain school personnel that she was acting inappropriately with a student and was worried about her job.

That was right before the boy’s mother found the messages and reported Jimenez to the school.