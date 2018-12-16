Eggnog Waffles and Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza on Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’

For this week's "Sunday Brunch" segment, Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Chef Jeff Jackson to make Eggnog Waffles and Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizzas.
Egg Nog Waffles
makes approx. 10 waffles
Ingredients
1 c. AP or whole wheat flour For the Glaze
2 tsp baking powder 1 c. powdered sugar
2 tsp sugar 3 tbsp eggnog
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp salt
½ tsp nutmeg
1 c. eggnog
1 tbsp butter, melted
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla
Directions
In a bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and eggnog to make the glaze. Set aside.
Preheat waffle iron to medium heat. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, mix together the eggnog, egg, melted butter and vanilla. Combine the two mixing only until just combined.
Pour 1/3 c. batter into iron and cook according to iron directions. Drizzle with the glaze and serve warm.
Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients
1 package frozen puff pastry, contains 2 sheets
8 oz bacon, chopped and cooked. Divided into 2 portions.
1 c. shredded cheddar. Divided into 2 portions.
1 c. shredded mozzarella. Divided into 2 portions.
10 eggs. Divided into 2 portions.
½ c. milk. Divided into 2 portion
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Thaw the puff pastry to package directions. Preheat oven to 350. Place thawed dough sheet onto lightly floured parchment sheet. Roll out slightly to half original thickness. Slightly fold the edges over around the perimeter of the dough. Spray or brush the dough with a little oil. Slide the dough onto a baking sheet and lightly prick the surface with a fork, though not going entirely through the dough. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until it starts to brown. Do this with both dough sheets.
While the dough bakes, whisk together the eggs, milk and a little salt and pepper
When the dough comes out, using a fork gently press the middle of the dough down, trying to keep the edges up. Onto each cooked dough, sprinkle on the cheeses and bacon. Pour over the egg and bake 10 to 12 minutes or until the egg sets. Slice and serve.