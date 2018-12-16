Eggnog Waffles and Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza on Smith’s Food and Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For this week's "Sunday Brunch" segment, Fox 13's Amy Nay joined Chef Jeff Jackson to make Eggnog Waffles and Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizzas.

Egg Nog Waffles

makes approx. 10 waffles

Ingredients

1 c. AP or whole wheat flour For the Glaze

2 tsp baking powder 1 c. powdered sugar

2 tsp sugar 3 tbsp eggnog

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt

½ tsp nutmeg

1 c. eggnog

1 tbsp butter, melted

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

Directions

In a bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and eggnog to make the glaze. Set aside.

Preheat waffle iron to medium heat. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a separate bowl, mix together the eggnog, egg, melted butter and vanilla. Combine the two mixing only until just combined.

Pour 1/3 c. batter into iron and cook according to iron directions. Drizzle with the glaze and serve warm.

Puff Pastry Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

1 package frozen puff pastry, contains 2 sheets

8 oz bacon, chopped and cooked. Divided into 2 portions.

1 c. shredded cheddar. Divided into 2 portions.

1 c. shredded mozzarella. Divided into 2 portions.

10 eggs. Divided into 2 portions.

½ c. milk. Divided into 2 portion

Salt and pepper to taste