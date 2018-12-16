Driver in critical condition after 150-pound boulder strikes vehicle in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after sheriff’s officials said a large rock hit their windshield while driving in Weber County.

According to a press release made by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at 1:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of the Pineview Dam Spillway, on a report of a vehicle that had been hit by a falling rock.

The rock was found to have fallen from the mountainside and struck the windshield of the truck, which was traveling west.

Sheriff’s officials stated that the rock weighed 150 pounds.

After the rock hit the windshield of the truck the driver lost control and crashed into the mountainside, the press release stated.

The driver sustained serious injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to sheriff’s officials. The passenger of the car received minor injuries during the incident.

“It is believed that with the recent snow and the warmer temperatures the rock became dislodged, falling from the cliff area,” the press release said. “UDOT responded to clear the area of rocks and will monitor the area.”

Sheriff’s officials said that while deputies were at the scene of the crash, one deputy was hit by a falling rock, but was not badly injured.

Pictures of the incident can be seen below: