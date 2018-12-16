Can you go a year without your smartphone? If so, you could win $100K
(KSTU) — Vitamin Water is offering $100,000 if you can ditch your smartphone-for an entire year.
Vitamin water explained the competition on its website:
“Did you know 1 out of 2 people say they couldn’t live without their smartphone? yikes. break the cycle with scroll-free life solutions™ by vitaminwater. how do I enter? it’s simple! share on twitter or instagram what you’d do instead of scrolling with hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest. go scroll-free for a year, prove it, and you could win $100k.”
Contestants must enter the contest by January 8, 2019.
Vitamin Water also took to Twitter to promote the competition:
Vitamin Water said a lie detector test would be included during the competition.
The company posted the following rules:
- “you may not use any smartphone for 365 days. if texting is a pleasant experience or you can get on the internet, it’s probably a smartphone.
- “this means you may not physically operate, caress, hug or otherwise be physically affectionate with anyone’s smartphone.
- “if you’re lying in bed and miss your phone, do not attempt to sneak a midnight scroll…just close your eyes and dream about vitaminwater®. that’s what we do. every night. and sometimes at the office.”