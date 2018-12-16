× Can you go a year without your smartphone? If so, you could win $100K

(KSTU) — Vitamin Water is offering $100,000 if you can ditch your smartphone-for an entire year.

Vitamin water explained the competition on its website:

“Did you know 1 out of 2 people say they couldn’t live without their smartphone? yikes. break the cycle with scroll-free life solutions™ by vitaminwater. how do I enter? it’s simple! share on twitter or instagram what you’d do instead of scrolling with hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest. go scroll-free for a year, prove it, and you could win $100k.”

Contestants must enter the contest by January 8, 2019.

Vitamin Water also took to Twitter to promote the competition:

if you gave up your phone for a year, you wouldn’t have seen our contest. pic.twitter.com/QdBX5Bshik — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) December 13, 2018

Vitamin Water said a lie detector test would be included during the competition.

The company posted the following rules:

“you may not use any smartphone for 365 days. if texting is a pleasant experience or you can get on the internet, it’s probably a smartphone.

“this means you may not physically operate, caress, hug or otherwise be physically affectionate with anyone’s smartphone.

“if you’re lying in bed and miss your phone, do not attempt to sneak a midnight scroll…just close your eyes and dream about vitaminwater®. that’s what we do. every night. and sometimes at the office.”