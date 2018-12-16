× ALERT: Netflix, police warn of phony emails that could steal customer information

SOLON, OH — Police and Netflix are warning customers after a scam email appears to be making the rounds that could steal customer’s account and credit card information.

Police in Solon, Ohio took to Facebook to warn of the scam, which they said has been sent to both Netflix users and individuals who do not have an account.

The email read:

“Hi Dear, We’re having come trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The email then provided a link to its recipients, asking them to “update account now.”

Multiple individuals also took to Twitter to report the scam.

Netflix suggested that users take the following precautions to ensure their account information does not get compromised: “Never enter your login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message. If you’re unsure if you’re visiting our legitimate Netflix website, type www.netflix.com directly into your web browser.

“Never click on any links or open any attachments in an email or text message you received unexpectedly, regardless of the source.

“If you suspect an email or text message is not from Netflix, do not reply to it. Follow the steps below to forward it to us.” To report a suspicious email to Netflix, click here.