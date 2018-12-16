× A tale of two neighborhoods: How a homeless hospice has divided members of an east-side Salt Lake City community

When The INN Between moved to the east side of Salt Lake City in May, neighbors worried the medical care center for the homeless would operate as a de facto shelter and increase crime and traffic in their community. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Six months later, the battle between the nonprofit clinic and a small group of residents there continues to escalate.

Sophia Anderson and Tammy Castleforte, a pair of savvy Sugar House moms living near The INN Between, are spearheading the movement to get the center out of their neighborhood — or at least to keep it from expanding from 50 beds to 75.

