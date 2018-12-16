× 6-year-old child flown to hospital following auto-pedestrian accident in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A 6-year-old was flown to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car at a McDonalds in Tooele.

According to Sgt. Aaron Shepherd with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers responded to the McDonalds located at 970 N. Main St. at around 8 p.m. on reports of a car running over a 6-year-old child.

Shortly after crews arrived at the scene of the accident, the child was flown to the hospital, Shepherd said.

It was unknown what condition the child was in at the time they were taken to the hospital.

Shepherd did not disclose how the child was hit by the vehicle.

Additional information will be added to this story as it becomes available.