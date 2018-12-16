3 Questions with Bob Evans: Stephen Studdert, former White House aid for George H.W. Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephen Studdert has been in public service almost his entire adult life, ultimately serving as a White House advisor to President Gerald Ford, Ronald Raegan and George H.W. Bush.

Studdert is still doing public service and diplomatic work for the U.S. Government.

Bob Evans sat down with Studdert and asked him three questions:

You took part in a lot of the pomp and circumstance of bidding farewell to the 41st President of the United States. During your time there, what stands out as the most poignant or meaningful to you?

To see the current and former living Presidents of the United States all lined up on the front row of the National Cathedral there... I mean, that was quite a picture. But with the presence of President Trump there, I sensed a little bit of tension in the air. What did you make of that?

How does the office of the Presidency change the person who occupies that office?

You can watch the full interview with Studdert below: