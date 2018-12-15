× Utah County man arrested on multiple rape, forcible sodomy charges

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — An Eagle Mountain man was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of rape, object rape, forcible sodomy and forcible sexual abuse, for incidents stretching from 2015 to 2018.

According to an indictment released in Fourth District Court, Justin Scott Nelson, 31, sexually assaulted a girl on multiple occasions, starting when she was 14 and ending when she was 17.

Nelson had intercourse with the minor, and committed numerous sexually explicit acts on her on multiple occasions, the indictment said.

The victim of the abuse, according to the indictment, had written down what Nelson had done to her in a diary, which was later discovered by a family member.

During an interview with law enforcement officials, Nelson admitted to the events that were described in the diary, the indictment said.

He was charged with three counts of rape, a first-degree felony, two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, three counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Nelson was booked into the Utah County Jail following his arrest.