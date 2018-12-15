UDOT to close three ramps near SLC airport Sunday for bridge inspections

SALT LAKE CITY — UDOT announced it will close three ramps Sunday for bridge inspections near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

UDOT stated that the I-215 northbound to I-80 westbound ramp will close from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Redwood Road onramp to I-215 southbound ramp will close from 12 p.m. to 4.p.m The I-80 westbound to I-215 southbound ramp will close from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes while the closures were in place.

A map was provided by UDOT for drivers, showing detours that can be used during the closures: