Two Salt Lake City breweries are selling Resilience IPA, a new beer to benefit California fire survivors

Two Salt Lake City breweries have joined hundreds of other U.S. producers in a national fundraiser for the survivors of the California fires. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Salt Flats Brewery and Uinta Brewing Co. have joined this “hops with a heart” project, producing a beer called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA. All proceeds from sales will be donated to the Camp Fire Relief Fund to help Butte County rebuild.

“When I heard about this campaign,” said Salt Flats head brewer Scott Parker, “I knew I wanted to participate.”

