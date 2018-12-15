× Report: Mueller investigation has cost $25 million in first 16 months

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has spent over $25 million since its inception on May 17, 2017, a new filing released Friday stated.

Over the course of April 1 to Sept. 30, the expenditure report, which was released by the Office of the Special Counsel, said that the team spent a total of $4,567,533.

This did not include the Department of Justice’s component expenses related to the investigation from during that time period, which totaled $3,906,000, the report said.

Following the release of the expenditure report, the special counsel’s investigation has spent a total of $25,215,852.

President Donald Trump has frequently criticized Mueller’s investigation since its beginning, tweeting that it cost too much money, often calling it a “witch hunt.”

A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Mueller has filed more than 100 criminal charges since the beginning of his investigation. To view the most recent expenditure report from the Office of the Special Counsel, click here.