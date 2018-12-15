× Police: Semi driver arrested after running deputy off I-80 during pursuit in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Police in Summit County arrested a semi-truck driver Saturday

According to Lt. Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, five different people called in Saturday afternoon about a driver of a semi-truck operating the vehicle erratically near Kimball Junction.

Wright said the truck exited I-80 and started driving in neighborhoods. The driver, who was later identified by officials as Dustin Charles Cullom, 41, from Reno, briefly stopped to speak with an officer who pulled him over, then took off again.

Deputies pursued the semi-truck on frontage roads on the south side of I-80, Wright said, until Cullom crossed onto the interstate by running stop signs and swerving into oncoming traffic.

Cullom ran a pursuing deputy off the road and into the median, Wright stated. Cullom then stopped at the mouth of Parley’s Canyon, Wright said.

Wright stated that Cullom was taken into custody and booked into jail for Evading, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Reckless Driving.