Largest known diamond in North America found in Canada

(CNN) — A 552-carat yellow diamond was recently unearthed in Canada — the largest ever found in North America.

Mining company Dominion Diamond Mines said in a press release on Thursday the diamond was discovered in October at the Diavik Diamond Mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The “astonishing gemstone” measures 33.74 millimeters by 54.56 millimeters, the company said.

It was uncovered in the initial screening process at Diavik’s recovery plant, the company said. “Abrasion markings on the stone’s surface attest to the difficult journey it underwent during recovery, and the fact that it remains intact is remarkable.”

Dominion Diamond Mines added the diamond will not be sold in its rough form, and it’s too early to determine its value. The company will select a partner to cut and polish the stone.

According to the company, this find exceeds a previous record held by the “Diavik Foxfire,” a 187.7-carat diamond discovered at the same mine in 2015 by mining company Rio Tinto. Dominion owns 40% of the Diavik Diamond Mine.