× Family paying $100k per year for photographer to take family photos all across the globe, site says

(KSTU) — A family is looking for a photographer to travel with them around the world and take photographs-and the salary for the job is more than $100,000 a year.

Perfocal, a company that works to connect photographers with potential clients posted the position in early December.

“We’re looking for a new photographer to join us in February,” the unnamed family wrote to Perfocal. “I’ll get straight to the point — this is a great opportunity, but it is a big commitment.”

The family went on to say the hired photographer would travel around the world with the family and may be gone for up to three months during the year.

“This is quite a lot to ask for, but it’s an amazing opportunity to see the world and the salary, which is £80,000 [$100,704.32], reflects the unusual demands,” the family wrote.

Think you or someone you know is cut out for the job? More information on applying can be found here.