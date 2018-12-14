Why Heber Valley is the perfect winter staycation destination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heber Valley is only 45 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and offers great family entertainment options:

Ice Castles - more than two acres in size with towering walls made with 2 million gallons of water.

Heber Valley Railroad - Utah's only historic railroad with on board entertainment and a beautiful scenic ride.

Outdoor Ice Skating - Utah's largest outdoor rink all while you enjoy the lights of Midway.

Tubing at Soldier Hollow - Longest tubing lanes and only tubing destination in northern Utah.

Soaking in a Geotherman Crater - enjoy 95 degree mineral water that comes from two miles below the earth's surface.

Snowmobiling - Wasatch County is Utah's snowmobiling capital, with more than 700 miles of trails (200 miles of groomed trails).

There are also comfortable and cozy accommodations with Best Western Plus, Daniels Summit Lodge, Homestead Resort and Zermatt Resort.

You can enjoy the local flavors at more than 30 restaurants including two new restaurants: Old Goat and Corner Restaurant.

And right now -- there's a giveaway for FOX 13 viewers -- a Bluebird Winter Wonderland Giveaway. You could win:

An overnight stay at the Best Western Plus in Heber City 4 tickets to Midway Ice Castle 4 crater soaks at the Homestead Crater 4 tickets to the Soldier Hollow Tubing Hill

To enter the Bluebird Winter Wonderland Giveaway, visit: fox13now.com's contest page.

For more information on Heber Valley, visit: gohebervalley.com/winterwonderland.