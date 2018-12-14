Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspected criminals in armed robbery, fraud and other investigations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's first pair of suspects is out of Tooele. Police say they stole two large pieces of construction equipment from a local company. Anyone who recognizes the suspects can call the Tooele County Sheriff at (435) 882-5600.

Helper police are looking for two individuals wanted for allegedly committing several burglaries. Anyone with information can call (435) 472-3719.

Salina police say a person robbed a store at gunpoint. He can be seen in surveillance footage with a mask on as well as with a mask off. Anyone who recognizes the person can call (435) 529-3311.

Police in Kane County are looking for two suspects who are wanted for an ongoing fraud investigation. Tips can be submitted to (435) 644-2349.