Two adults, one juvenile arrested following vehicle pursuit in Tooele County

STOCKTON, Utah — Two adults and one juvenile were arrested following a police pursuit in Tooele County Friday afternoon.

Stockton police said in a Facebook post Friday that at around 3:19 p.m., police observed a passenger car commit traffic offenses while going northbound on Connor Ave ad Honerine.

Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed, “running other cars off the roadway.”

Officers began a pursuit, due to the public safety risk posed by the fleeing vehicle, officials said.

The chase continued onto SR 36, and according to police, reached speeds of 80 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. The pursuit of the vehicle ended when the vehicle broke down past the Tooele Army Depot.

Five people were inside of the vehicle, and all were pulled out following the pursuit, police stated.

The driver, identified by police as Casey Speck, 21, from Tooele, admitted to fleeing from officers due to the fact that he had a suspended license for no insurance, and the vehicle he was operating had no insurance, police stated.

Landon Wilson, 20, of Tooele, was arrested for warrants, and a 17-year-old was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off, police said.

The other two passengers were released at the scene where the pursuit ended, and the vehicle was impounded.

“The Stockton Police Department would like to thank Utah Highway Patrol, Tooele City Police Department, and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office for there assistance in this incident,” police wrote.