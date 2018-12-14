Today’s gift is LIFE in our “13 Days of Giving” with the Humane Society of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is day 12 of the Humane Society of Utah's 13 Days of Giving, presented by the Wasatch Front Subaru Dealers.

If viewers at home haven't done so yet, please provide your support for Utah's largest private animal shelter before Saturday night by texting the word "HSUgive" to 41444 or by visiting UtahHumane.org/Give. No amount is too small, $5, $10, $25 would mean a huge impact for animals.

Today is one of the most meaningful gifts we can give to the animals that enrich our lives - that's the gift of LIFE. It is really what drives the Humane Society of Utah's mission to eliminate pain, fear and suffering in all animals. They see more than 11,000 animals each year, and it's important for them to provide the best quality of care that they can to ensure that they get a new chance at life in a new loving home.

Ernie is a great example of that. He is new to Utah after being rescued from a shelter in Texas where his time was running out. Now, he has a second chance at a great life. Ernie is neutered, chipped and is current on all vaccinations. You can bring him home for just $250. He's a sweet boy who just wants to be loved.

The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private nonprofit organization that does not receive any state or federal funding so everything is made possible by donations.

Today for the 12th day of the 13 Days of Giving, donations are being DOUBLED up to $5,000 thanks to the Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers.