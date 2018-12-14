× Threat of shooting at Logan High School unfounded, classes remain in session

LOGAN, Utah — Logan High School is open and operating normally Friday after authorities investigated a tip about a shooting threat and determined it was unfounded.

Logan City School District posted about the issue Friday morning, saying they believe a student submitted the tip, which came via the SafeUT app.

The tip indicated someone had threatened to carry out a school shooting, but the administration and police investigated and found “the threat was not made, and students are in no danger.”

Frank Schofield of the Logan School District said they received the tip late Thursday night and found no credible threat to students or staff. He said they believe a student sent the tip and added they are still gathering information about the incident.

Schofield said the biggest challenge has been getting ahead of false information spread via social media. He said posts have included an image of someone holding a gun, but he said that picture is not connected to the tip.

“The Logan City School District takes threats against student safety very seriously, and we appreciate the rapid response by our administrators and local law enforcement,” the district stated.

Schofield said school remains in session Friday.