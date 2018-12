Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Randi Lynn Strong was a Top 5 female dancer on Season 5 of "So You Think You Can Dance," and now she is a boss babe with her own production company!

She stopped by to teach us some dance moves that everyone can do, and talk about how to transition from one profession to another.

Check out her production company at www.strongproductions.com and Randi Lynn is on Instagram "@randistrong."