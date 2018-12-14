Some of the busiest travel days are ahead, but you can help make your trip a smooth one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City International Airport wants travelers to have a safe and speedy experience this holiday season.

AAA says one third of Americans are expected to travel by plane, train, or automobile over the next week or two, and that would be a record number.

"I was coming back from Winnipeg to Calgary and had to go from Calgary to Seattle and then Seattle back to Portland," said Donald Long who was travelling to Washington.

TSA representatives at the airport remind travelers the biggest issue that slows the process of getting through security is packing prohibited carry-on items.

"We get knives. We get blades, oversize liquids," Maria Ramirez with TSA said.

TSA set up a table of prohibited items, some very obviously wouldn't be allowed, but others are more common items that travelers sometimes don't know are prohibited.

“They bring them through and we have to stop them,” Ramirez said. “We have to go through their property, search for the item, pull it out, give them options so that slows down the line.”

Passengers are allowed to carry on one quart size clear plastic bag with containers holding up to three ounces of liquids and gels. All other liquids, gels and aerosols need to be in checked bags.

One problem specific to the holiday season is gifts.

Use open gift bags instead of wrapping the presents so TSA agents can see what they are and not have to unwrap them.

The other key is arriving at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

"Prepare yourself for that," Mark Lewis, federal security director at the airport said. "Make sure you get to the airport in plenty of time."

Seasoned travelers also had some advice.

"I always do a carry-on," Long said, "And I make sure I get the bags that fit above the seats."

Ricardo Villalva was on his way to Mississippi.

"I travel with kids often too," he said. "So make sure to pack everything they’ll need to be happy throughout the whole trip."

The busiest travel day is expected to be December 21 with the highest volume of travelers from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Here’s a link for information on everything from packing tips to screening checkpoints at Salt Lake City International Airport.