Santa’s flight to Utah school and the big gifts he brought

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- Friday was the annual Santa Flight Mission, a project created 18 years ago by members of the Angel Flight flying club.

Club members along with some Boy Scouts within the community gather supplies for schools in lower income places.

“They’ll see the school supplies, the backpacks, the books, toys and clothing, and everything that we brought down to them,” said Steve Bollinger, the Angel Flight Utah Wing Leader.

Enoch Elementary Students were recipients for the 2018 flight mission — the excitement in the airplane hanger was palpable as they waited for the big man in the suit to arrive.

“The overall feeling is just amazing,” said Bollinger. “When we come here and the students are cheering, Santa comes out of his plane and just the whole experience is amazing.”

Flying in for his exclusive pre-Christmas stop, Santa stops to say hello to every kid—naughty or nice.

Students then sang a few Christmas songs, bringing the spirit of giving into full chorus before Bollinger presented 8,000 lbs of school supplies and a $6,000 check to the principal.

“Their eyes got huge,” said Daniel Ekker, the Enoch Elementary Principal. “Almost like the first day of Christmas when they wake up, they run downstairs and they’re just like so excited.”

Ekker said the kids weren’t the only ones excited — the money and supplies are going to students who will really benefit from the gift.

“This is going to be huge for our students, for our parents, teachers,” said Ekker. “It’s going to really help out.”

“It’’s a feeling of gratitude, it’s a feeling of fulfillment, it’s a feeling of joy,” said Santa.